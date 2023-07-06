A public event celebrating Puanga and Matariki will be held at Majestic Square. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui will mark Matariki and Puanga season with live entertainment, fun activities and kai with a free community event in Majestic Square.

The event, Atu I Puanga Ki Matariki, formerly Puanga Rising, will acknowledge the importance of Puanga to Whanganui iwi while recognising the other closely located iwi await the dawn rising of Matariki to celebrate the start of the Māori New Year.

Certain iwi celebrate the Māori New Year as Puanga because Matariki is difficult to see from their location so they instead look for the nearest important star, Puanga.

Iwi in Whanganui Taranaki, parts of the Far North, and parts of the South Island recognise Puanga.

Whanganui Māori Regional Tourism Organisation chairman Hayden Potaka said the event will be a chance for visitors and locals alike to engage with Māori culture, learn about the significance of Puanga and enjoy the range of performances and activities.

“It is an excellent opportunity for people to connect with the local community, discover the beauty of Whanganui, and gain insights into the customs and traditions passed down through generations,” Potaka said.

Mainstreet Whangaui general manager Des Warahi said his team was excited to be a part of the event and looked forward to building on the success of last year.

“Last year it was heartening to see so many people from across our community come together to celebrate and reflect.”

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said it was fantastic to see a range of local organisations team up to mark the holiday.

“Whanganui has its own unique relationship with Matariki and Puanga going back many, many generations,

“Puanga is a symbolic time to reflect on the past, honour those who have passed away, and contemplate our aspirations for the future. This applies to our individual journey as well as our aspirations for the wider community,” Tripe said.

He said it was important to acknowledge the event wouldn’t be possible without funding from Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage’s Te Kāhui o Matariki fund.

Among the entertainment will be showcases of Whanganui’s creative talent with digital art projects, special lighting, and artworks created in workshops at Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui.

There will also be ngā taonga tākaro, traditional Māori games, organised by Sport Whanganui, delicious kai from local vendors and a range of talented local performers.

The event will be strictly alcohol, vape and smoke-free, running on Friday, July 14 from 5.30pm to 9pm, with the full line-up of entertainment to be announced on the event’s Facebook page.

In the case of wet weather, the event will be held on Sunday, July 16 at the same time and place.

The event is presented by Mainstreet Whanganui, Whanganui Māori Regional Tourism Organisation and the Whanganui District Council.