Taihape and Border will meet in yet another Whanganui club rugby grand final on Saturday.

Four Tasman Tanning Premier grand finals in the past five seasons, or five finals out of the past eight, and every one of them a barnstormer.

Old rivals Waverley Harvesting Border from the west and Byford’s Readimix Taihape from the east will write another chapter in their book of feuds at Cooks Gardens on Saturday as the 2023 Whanganui Rugby Football Union (WRFU) club season culminates in the Rosebowl Trophy match.

But Border’s Todd Cowan and Taihape’s Sefo Bourke, both new coaches, were downplaying the significance of those previous clashes, preferring to focus on what is in front of them.

“I think we haven’t really talked about last year, and we won’t this week,” said Bourke.

“We are a fairly different team, and with me and BJ taking the reins from Tom [Wells], the team has got there on their own merits.

“The boys are concentrating on this week and the Border team we are about to play.”

No question, former Border assistant coach Cowan has learned well from his predecessor Cole Baldwin in not adding any extra sense of pressure for his side as they look to make a unique piece of WRFU history by becoming the only club to win four straight top-grade championships.

“To be honest, it’s something we haven’t talked about. This year is ‘one game at a time’, and Saturday is no different.

“We have a huge task ahead of us and we have to stay focused on that.

“History doesn’t mean anything now – we’re a new team, [with] new goals this season.

“[We’re] not going to leave any stone unturned; won’t rely on history or anything in the past.”

So, let’s just focus on this season.

Border have had wood on Taihape, although not by much – winning 14-5 at home in a match that ended early due to player injury, and then 30-20 away in a match where Taihape’s ill-discipline and a couple of mistakes cost them dearly.

Nonetheless, Taihape love to embrace the underdog tag, and they appear to be hitting their straps after travelling to the Country Club to hammer Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 33-11 in the semifinal.

A forward pack led by four Horton family members and two Whales was dominant.

“We’ve sort of been building over the whole season, really, to come out and perform like they did on Saturday,” said Bourke.

“We know how hard it is, going down there, and with the conditions.”

Flanker Regan Collier was thought to have fractured his cheekbone in the match, but even he is a potential part of the match-day 22.

“He came back with some fairly good news, and he did train last night [Tuesday],” said Bourke.

Having watched Border’s tough 18-5 win over Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist in the other muddy semifinal, Bourke knows the champs’ modus operandi very well - it’s just a matter of countering it.

“We were quite into Border for their semifinal last week, and rapt they got the result.

“Good starts are always a good thing, especially against them.

“They tend to use the boot of Craig [Clare] and Lindsay [Horrocks] and really have a really good kick-chase from the Symes boys.

“They like to keep the scoreboard ticking, too.”

That all starts up front, where Hadlee Hay-Horton, back home this season to pack down with brother Slade, will want to hold back the snarling Ranato Tikoisolomone – awarded Border’s ‘Best & Fairest’ at their prizegiving, where he received Cowan’s full endorsement for another Steelform Whanganui jersey.

“Ranato had a pretty unreal season, and you’ve got Hamish Mellow, you’ve got an experienced campaigner,” said Bourke.

“Slade and Hadlee are really looking forward to the challenge.

“There will be a lot of people [driving] from Taihape on Saturday. It’s a big thing for Whanganui rugby to have two teams from small populated areas there to be on the big stage.”

Look for big games out of locks Matt Brown and Peter-Travis Hay-Horton, No. 8 Ben Whale, first-five Dane Whale and fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden.

Cowan, likewise, has made his plans to face the side from the other end of the union’s catchment.

“I caught bits and pieces of their game, and they’ve got a pretty dominant pack. Played some smart rugby, I thought.

“Same old for us as far as preparation is concerned, with our hit out tonight [Wednesday training].”

“For sure, a bit more excitement, or nerves, but everyone’s keen to go.”

As well as a strong front row with good reserves back up behind them, Border’s loose forward trio of Angus Middleton, Kieran Hussey and Bryn Hudson won’t take a back step, while the midfield line-up of Silio Waqalevu and his kin Alekesio Vakarorogo are potent weapons.

But the key fixture for it all is Clare – since 2017, he has played in every Premier final for McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu and then Border, sporting a 5-1 record.

Coming off with a cheekbone injury against Marist, the big question of his presence remains to be answered, so if he is unavailable or limited, then the onus will fall to Horrocks, Nick Harding and Tyrone Albert as the playmaking group.

“Everyone wants to play. There will be a couple of guys bracketed for Saturday – they’re seeing the physio tomorrow [Thursday],” said Cowan.

Kick-off is at 2.35pm.