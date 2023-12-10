Santa and his elves were enthusiastically greeted by the crowd as their float made its way along Victoria Avenue. Photo / Antonia Sims

Whanganui turned on a perfect day for the 2023 Christmas Parade.

Mainstreet Whanganui organiser Geoff Follett said people thronged the streets to watch the parade.

“A big crowd then joined the after-party at Majestic Square to meet Santa, participate in a lolly scramble, and watch the performances,” he said.

“Over 40 Whanganui groups, businesses, and organisations entered floats in this year’s parade.”

Follet said seven new floats joined perennial favourites.

New participants included MP Carl Bates, NZ Army Whanganui’s 5th and 7th Battalions, and RiverCity Press. Trident Homes entered a float and the Keith Hay Homes entry towed a playhouse being offered as a competition prize.

The Whanganui Toy Library entered for the first time with a Christmas toy workshop float and the Talileleia of Samoa Entertainment Group also entered a float for the first time.

The Best Vehicle float award was won by the Salvation Army, the Best Walking float prize went to the River City Filipino Club and the Best Costumes prize was awarded to Mosston School for their Alice in Wonderland-themed float.

Follet said Mainstreet Whanganui would like to thank all those who participated in the parade and the Whanganui District Council for supporting the delivery of the 2023 Christmas Parade.

Mosston School was awarded the Best Costumes prize for their Alice in Wonderland-themed float. Photo / Antonia Sims

The River City Filipino Club was awarded the prize for Best Walking Float in the Christmas Parade. Photo / Antonia Sims

Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club members impressed spectators with their best moves. Photo / Antonia Sims