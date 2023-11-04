Whale stranded on sandbar of Christchurch beach left overnight

The whale is currently stranded on the ocean side of a sandbar. Photo / Project Jonah

A whale stranded on the sandbar of a Christchurch beach was left overnight despite efforts from environmental organisations to rescue it.

Environmental organisation Project Jonah took to Facebook on Saturday night, saying they were assisting in efforts to aid the whale on South New Brighton Beach in Christchurch alongside Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga and the Department of Conservation.

They confirmed the whale, thought to be a sperm whale, was alive as of 9.30pm.

Last night the whale was stranded on the ocean side of a sandbar, which was too deep to walk to.

“With whales of this size there are a number of logical and health and safety considerations that must be taken into decision making,” a Project Jonah spokesperson wrote.

“With the light now gone and high tide at 11pm the decision has been made not to enter the water tonight,” they said last night.

The beach was going to be checked at first light.

“Please assist the response by respecting any restrictions put in place by DOC, Ngāi Tūāhuriri, Project Jonah or the Police, and by not heading to the beach to sightsee,” Project Jonah said.

Project Jonah is an environmental orgaisation dedicated to the protection of whales, dolphins and seals and the oceans they call home.

Whale or dolphin strandings can be reported to the DoC emergency hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) or 0800 4 WHALE (Project Jonah).