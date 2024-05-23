A large steam plume rises from Whakaari/White Island in what GNS Science described as a minor eruption this morning. Photo / Wayne Feisst

A minor eruption has occurred at Whakaari/White Island.

GNS Science said the eruption happened about 8.20am today.

The volcanic alert level has been increased to 3. There are 5 levels in the alert system.

Duty volcanologist Yannik Behr said the minor eruption was observed as a vigorous steam plume above the island.

“As we have no sensors on the island we are relying on webcams and satellite imagery to assess the situation.

“Based on our limited information there were no clear indications of ash in the plume and if there was, it would be unlikely to reach the mainland under current wind conditions.

“The steam plume above the island has now reverted to more normal levels.”

GNS Science volcanologists are monitoring the volcano and further information will be released as soon as it is available, a statement said.

“As that information becomes available, we may change the volcanic alert level to more accurately reflect the current situation.”

Emergency Management Bay of Plenty’s public information manager, Lisa Glass, said in consultation with the Bay of Plenty Regional Council Harbourmaster, they had advised all vessels to avoid the waters around Whakaari/White island until further notice.

“There is nothing to see, and people put themselves at risk of harm if there is a further eruption. There may also be debris and ashfall in the area around the island.”

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence said via social media that land ashfall was unlikely.

However, the advice from NZ Civil Defence if there is ashfall is to stay indoors, keep pets indoors, not attempt to clear ash from your roof while ash is falling, and avoid non-essential driving.

If you have to drive, drive slowly, maintain a safe following distance behind other traffic, use headlights on low beam, and avoid using wipers because ash can scratch windscreens.

Twenty-two people died when the volcanic island off the Bay of Plenty erupted on December 9, 2019.

More to come.







