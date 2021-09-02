Whakaari / White Island volcano emits persistent ash

Minor-weak ash emission has been occurring since early this morning. Photo / Geonet

Minor-weak ash emission has been occurring since early this morning. Photo / Geonet

Whakaari/White Island has been emitting ash into the air since early this morning but Geonet says the volcanic alert level remains unchanged.

Since 6.50am, minor-weak emission has been observed from the active vent area of the volcano by web camera.

The emission hasn't been clearly visible in images from Whakatāne until recently when images became hazy, Geonet said in a statement.

"Satellite images indicate a weak ash plume has now reached the area above the Bay of Plenty coast," Geonet said.

"Any impact on the ground is unlikely, but traces of ash could be detected on surfaces.

"This weak ashing phase is a continuation of the short episodes observed over the past few weeks at Whakaari. Today's is more sustained through time, and due to the northerly wind direction, traces of ash are being transported toward the Bay of Plenty."

Minor-weak ash emission has been occurring since early this morning. Photo / Geonet

A similar burst of ash took place late last month.

In December 2019, 22 people lost their lives – and more than 25 other people suffered serious injuries – after the once-popular tourist attraction erupted.

Geonet says the seismic activity at the volcano today has been minor with low levels of tremor but there is no connection between the emission and seismic activity.

"Webcam images continue to show night glow, suggesting that temperatures in the active vent area probably remain around 500-600C, consistent with recent observations," Geonet said.

"Satellite images from MetService show the volcanic ash going toward the Bay of Plenty coast and reaching the area above it at 1pm. This ash plume is unlikely to create any ashfall on the ground.

"Equipment that provides real-time monitoring on the island is currently degraded and we are continuing to work on restoration options."

Volcanic activity at Whakaari/White Island is consistent with moderate levels of unrest and therefore, the volcanic alert level has not changed.

"The volcanic alert level reflects the current level of volcanic unrest or activity and is not a forecast of future activity," Geonet said.

"While Volcanic Alert Level 2 is mostly associated with volcanic unrest hazards (including discharge of steam and hot volcanic gases, earthquakes, landslides and hydrothermal activity), [the] potential for eruption hazards also exists and eruptions can still occur with little or no warning."