GeoNet volcano camera followers will have noticed a new camera recently installed at Te Kaha in the Bay of Plenty.

The camera looks west giving another view toward Whakaari/White Island. The 10-minute images could be viewed on the GeoNet website, a statement from the agency said.

Ideal weather conditions and an enlarged vent on the crater floor had produced an almost continuous steam and gas plume from the island in recent weeks and the crater lake had almost disappeared.

New GeoNet camera pointing at Whakaari/White Island from Te Kaha.

“As we have no working sensors on the Island, we continue to rely on remote cameras and satellite imagery, complemented with gas and observation flights to assess the level of activity on the island,” GeoNet said.