Whakaari-White Island: GeoNet installs new camera at Te Kaha in Bay of Plenty

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read
GeoNet volcano camera followers will have noticed a new camera recently installed at Te Kaha in the Bay of Plenty.

The camera looks west giving another view toward Whakaari/White Island. The 10-minute images could be viewed on the GeoNet website, a statement from the agency said.

Ideal weather conditions and an enlarged vent on the crater floor had produced an almost continuous steam and gas plume from the island in recent weeks and the crater lake had almost disappeared.

New GeoNet camera pointing at Whakaari/White Island from Te Kaha.
“As we have no working sensors on the Island, we continue to rely on remote cameras and satellite imagery, complemented with gas and observation flights to assess the level of activity on the island,” GeoNet said.

“The new camera was installed to give our Volcano Monitoring Group and 24/7 monitoring centre more information, enabling them to better assess volcanic activity.”

GeoNet said the Te Kaha camera has both daylight and low light capability, allowing images to be captured at night when there was enough ambient light, such as from a full moon.

“If we need to see images during unrest or an eruption, we can download additional [1 second] images stored on the cameras, which are not routinely transmitted.

“We also took the opportunity to update the names of the webcams on our website so users can tell which direction the camera is facing and what volcano they are viewing.”

The National Emergency Management Agency’s (NEMA) Get Ready website has information on what to do before, during and after volcanic activity.

During volcanic activity, follow official advice provided by your local Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, the Department of Conservation (for visitors to the Tongariro and Taranaki National Parks), local authorities and emergency services.

- SunLive

