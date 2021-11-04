Weymouth toddler who died in suspicious circumstances named as Arapera Fia

Arapera Fia, 2, died in Starship children's hospital on Sunday evening.

Police have released the identity of a toddler who died in Starship children's hospital on Sunday evening.

They have confirmed she was 2-year-old Arapera Fia.

The child died on the evening of Sunday October 31 after being found with critical injuries at an address in Weymouth earlier that evening.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said the toddler had multiple serious injuries which were not considered accidental.

"The police investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death," he said.

"Enquiries at the Weymouth address are continuing and the occupants are currently co-operating with police."

He said the investigation into the suspicious death was still in its early stages.