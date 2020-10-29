We've done it again! Whanganui wins 'Most Beautiful Small City' award

Whanganui has taken out the award for Most Beautiful Small City. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui can continue to claim its New Zealand's Most Beautiful City title after being announced a winner in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards - albeit in a split decision with Hamilton.

Whanganui was handed the title at the awards evening held virtually on Thursday night and Hamilton took out the "Most Beautiful Large City" award.

Both were finalists in what was originally one category.

The awards, facilitated by the Keep New Zealand Beautiful charity, celebrate environmental excellence and recognise positive actions taken by communities, businesses, schools, individuals and councils to beautify their environment.

This year, judges couldn't separate Hamilton and Whanganui.

Judge and Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO Heather Saunderson said the cities displayed a strong focus on making their environment more vibrant and rubbish-free.

"They have a huge focus on the arts and beautification, and both have well established top-of-the-line recycling facilities. The only tangible difference between the two is scale, so we decided to award them both," Saunderson said.

Last year, Whanganui took out the award for the first time, beating Hutt City.

Also centrestage at the awards was Progress Castlecliff, taking out the Community Group Award for their work beautifying Whanganui's largest coastal suburb.

In the Best Street category, two of the three nominees were in Whanganui, with Victoria Ave and Rangiora St celebrated. It wasn't enough on the night however: Cambridge's Victoria St took the title.

Last year, Whanganui's Ridgway St won the award.

Journalist and awards judge Rachel Grunwell said the awards shine a light on the work of organisations in the community.

"It's been hugely enjoyable to explore our back yard while talking to community groups and organisations about the work they are doing to keep this country beautiful," Grunwell said.

"The range of initiatives shows that no matter how big or small, every effort in minimising litter in New Zealand is important and makes a difference, and I find it very inspiring."