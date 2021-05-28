Wet, windy weekend weather: Christchurch/Canterbury to get biggest rainfall in 10 years

MetService is forecasting around 150mm of rain to fall in Canterbury over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Photo / 123RF

Cantabrians are bracing for a weekend of wild weather as the most significant rainfall in 10 years is predicted to fall in the region.

MetService is forecasting about 150mm of rain to fall in Canterbury over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

While North Canterbury and the Kaikōura coast are expected to be particularly affected, other parts of the country are also warned to expect wet and windy conditions.

NZTA maintenance and operations senior manager Wayne Oldfield said the downpour had the potential to cause widespread flooding, land instability and for some rivers to break flood banks.

"People should plan ahead by checking the forecast before heading out, and keeping an eye on our website and social media for updates and road closures," Oldfield said.

Christchurch City Council's Tim Drennan said pumps would be on standby in parts of Bromley, New Brighton, and the Flockton area.

Contractors are also checking and clearing stormwater grates ahead of the deluge.

Squally thunderstorms are also set to unleash over Taranaki to Waikato, and Bay of Plenty north.

MetService says rain will start falling over the North Island with heavy falls and possible squally thunderstorms for Taranaki to Waikato and Bay of Plenty northwards.

A heavy swell forecast remains in place for Hawke's Bay until tonight and for Gisborne tomorrow morning.

King tides are expected to start easing over the weekend.

This week contractors and staff have had to tidy up debris and reclaim beaches swept away by a damaging storm surge off the east coast of the North Island.

On the Coromandel, Civil Defence controller Garry Towler said things would remain much the same regarding the tides and weather heading into the weekend, with added rain arriving on Saturday afternoon. While they had been advised there should not be any significant impacts, there was still a risk high tides might back up water courses in low-lying areas.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Nelson west of Motueka from 8am to 8pm on Saturday.

A strong wind watch is in place for Buller, Westland and north of Hokitika from 1pm to 9pm on Saturday.

Metservice is predicting southeasterly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.