Wet weather: Heavy downpours sees Auckland's dam levels rise

Horrendous hail on Auckland's North Shore on Monday evening. Photo / Supplied

Heavy downpours over the last week - including yesterday afternoon's torrential rain which hit many parts of the North Island- has seen Auckland's dam levels rise.

However, Auckland residents still likely won't see an ease on water restrictions until at least December when Auckland Council was expected to review the situation.

A Watercare spokeswoman said Auckland's dam storage levels went up about 5 per cent in the last week – from 66 per cent to just over 71 per cent full today.

The normal level for this time of year is 91.6 per cent.

"The impact of this weather will continue to be felt. The ground got a really good soaking, which means any further rain in our catchments over the next few weeks should see more water going into our dams instead of first being soaked into the soil," she said.

The spokeswoman said any decision to lift or adjust the water restrictions ultimately sat with Auckland Council, which has indicated a review in December.

"We would be very happy to have a few more rain events like these," she said.

Since May, Auckland residents have been told to limit their water use as part of an effort to claw back healthy margins of water in storage for the region after severe and prolonged drought.

This has meant a ban on outdoor hoses and a cap of four minutes for showers.

Significant breaches of the water restrictions could be prosecuted, with a potential fine of up to $20,000.

Mayor Phil Goff said in September the city had seen good progress, with Aucklanders saving up to 40 million litres of water a day, and Watercare on track to boost supply by another 40 million litres a day by December.

Watercare said Auckland continued to be making good progress.

MetService expected periods of rain to continue today in Auckland, with more thunderstorms and hail possible in the afternoon.

By Thursday, the wet weather looks to be clearing and staying that way over the weekend.