NIWA meteorologist Chris Brandolino reveals what weather is in store for all of Aotearoa this Christmas, plus what’s ahead for the rest of summer. Video / NZ Herald / NIWA

Wet and muggy weather this week has dampened some Kiwis’ hopes of a sunny Christmas, but forecasters remain “optimistic” a shift is on the way.

Heavy rain in the Coromandel caused flooding and slips earlier this week resulting in multiple road closures and warnings.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Invercargill while in Tauranga, the city council made the decision to close off the nearby Mauao base track due to heavy sea swells.

But things are set to improve as a high-pressure system moves up the country.

“As we get closer to Christmas settled weather is on the way… it should be improving in the middle part of next week and into Christmas.” Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino told Focus.

“I’m most optimistic for the South Island, still optimistic for the upper North Island just not quite as much.

“We are going to see some warmer temperatures return… next week it’s maybe going to turn a bit cooler mid-week but heading to Christmas day it’ll be warming up.”

Auckland has had a week of muggy weather. Photo / Greg Bowker

Brandolino said the latest spell of muggy weather wasn’t unexpected.

“We’ve been expecting an increase in humidity especially for the North Island because of La Niña.

“As we continue through summer we’re going to see this east to northeast winds so that means places like Gisborne, Hawkes Bay maybe even eastern Northland, they’re going to be exposed to these winds and exposed to higher humidity.”

As for the coming summer months, Brandolino said Southland could expect more dry days than usual and warmer temperatures.

The North Island could expect some gloomy days but temperatures will likely remain warmer than average, especially at night.