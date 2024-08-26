The two assaults happened outside Rosmini College on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Alex Burton

The two assaults happened outside Rosmini College on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Alex Burton

A group of junior students at Westlake Boys High School were chased and assaulted outside Rosmini College by three older boys after a highly charged premier basketball game.

The incident happened around 8.45pm on Friday, August 16 - moments after the whistle to end the game blew, which saw Rosmini win 109-51 over Westlake.

According to both school principals, two of the Westlake students were caught and assaulted. Both boys were injured and one was concussed and treated at a nearby accident and medical centre.

One of the alleged offenders was a former student at Rosmini College who was expelled last year. The other two were not associated with either school, according to Rosmini College principal Nixon Cooper.

The moments leading up to the incident were caught on CCTV cameras at the North Shore school.