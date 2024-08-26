Advertisement
Westlake Boys student concussed, another injured in attack after basketball game with rival school

Kirsty Wynn
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
The two assaults happened outside Rosmini College on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Alex Burton

A group of junior students at Westlake Boys High School were chased and assaulted outside Rosmini College by three older boys after a highly charged premier basketball game.

The incident happened around 8.45pm on Friday, August 16 - moments after the whistle to end the game blew, which saw Rosmini win 109-51 over Westlake.

According to both school principals, two of the Westlake students were caught and assaulted. Both boys were injured and one was concussed and treated at a nearby accident and medical centre.

One of the alleged offenders was a former student at Rosmini College who was expelled last year. The other two were not associated with either school, according to Rosmini College principal Nixon Cooper.

The moments leading up to the incident were caught on CCTV cameras at the North Shore school.

Cooper confirmed the incident happened just outside the school, and he has checked in on the injured boys.

He said he and Westlake Boys’ principal David Fergusson have been in contact several times. “We are working very closely on it,” Cooper said.

“He assured me the boys were back at school and not in hospital.”

Fergusson said the Westlake students were seen on CCTV “fleeing” from the school, with the attack happening on the roadside outside the school.

He told the Herald the police are now dealing with the incident and the CCTV footage was with them.

“One of the older boys had been expelled last year, and the other two - we have no idea who they are,” Cooper said.


The alleged assault happened just outside the grounds of Rosmini College on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Alex Burton
Waitematā East Police relieving area commander Inspector Mike Rickards confirmed they were investigating.

“Police are investigating a report of an assault outside Rosmini School on Friday evening,” Rickards said

“A teenager was assaulted by another group of young people in the incident.”

Police were working with the school and following lines of enquiry.

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years’ experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and consumer affairs.

