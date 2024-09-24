An Auckland man will go before court after allegedly stealing a $100,000 boat from Westhaven Marina and then trying to return it later the same day.
After the 33-year-old motored back to the marina, a group put him under citizen’s arrest and waited for police to take him into custody about 7.10pm yesterday.
The man allegedly boarded the 48-foot (12.19m) launch on Sunday evening and stayed onboard overnight, Inspector Mark Miller said.
The following morning, he allegedly started the boat and left the marina, Miller said.