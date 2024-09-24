Advertisement
New Zealand

Westhaven Marina theft: Auckland man allegedly steals $100k boat, tries returning it, gets arrested

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
An Auckland man will go before court after allegedly stealing a $100,000 boat from Westhaven Marina and then trying to return it later the same day.

After the 33-year-old motored back to the marina, a group put him under citizen’s arrest and waited for police to take him into custody about 7.10pm yesterday.

The man allegedly boarded the 48-foot (12.19m) launch on Sunday evening and stayed onboard overnight, Inspector Mark Miller said.

The following morning, he allegedly started the boat and left the marina, Miller said.

Westhaven Marina. Photo / Brett Phibbs
Westhaven Marina. Photo / Brett Phibbs

“The man has then attempted to return the boat where he was arrested upon Police arrival,” he said.

The man is due in the Auckland District Court today. He has been charged with burglary.

Miller said police had “zero tolerance” for the man’s alleged offending and would continue to hold people to account.

“This is another example of police responding and apprehending those responsible for these crimes in our community,” he said.

“We also continue to encourage people to report all crimes of this nature to police rather than taking matters into your own hands as this can put yourself at risk.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

