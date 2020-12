Police are at a South Island workplace where a woman has been electrocuted. Photo / Michael Craig

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A woman has died after being electrocuted in a South Island workplace.

Police and emergency teams earlier rushed to West Coast workplace on Upper Buller Gorge Rd after being called at about 1.15pm.

However, the woman died at the scene.

"The matter will be referred to WorkSafe and the coroner," police said.