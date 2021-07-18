West Coast house significantly damaged in fire

A house on the West Coast has been significantly damaged after a large fire broke out early this morning.
Emergency services rushed to the blaze at an unoccupied house on Kumara Inchbonnie Rd near Lake Brunner at about 2.30am on Monday.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand will be on-site assessing the cause of the fire this morning.
Spokeswoman Lyn Crosson said there are still crews dampening down, but the house has significant damage.
A fire investigator is due at the scene this morning.