Dunedin house fire: Crews battle blaze in Lookout Point

Black smoke rises from the house fire in Lookout Point. Photo / ODT

Four fire crews are fighting a blaze at a house in Lookout Point which was "well alight" on arrival.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they received several calls about a house being on fire in Thomson St about 12.05pm.

Crews from the nearby Lookout Point Fire Station and St Kilda were first to the scene, where the house was described as "well alight", she said.

The second alarm fire meant crews from the Dunedin and Roslyn stations were also called.

The fire started in the house but the cause was not yet known, the Fenz spokeswoman said.

An ambulance has also responded, as there were indications someone had "non-serious" smoke inhalation, she said.