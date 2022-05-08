Slips have closed two West Coast highways this morning. Pictured is Taylorville Rd. Photo / Supplied

Two slips have closed off a West Coast highway this morning.

State Highway 6 Punakaiki to Greymouth is closed at Ten Mile and is also closed at Lyell between Eight Mile and Inangahua.

The slips appear to have been caused by heavy rain in the area with more expected throughout the day.

An update on the closures is expected at 12pm.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to delay their journey or consider an alternative route.

It comes after two crashes in Canterbury this morning.

Two people have been injured - one seriously and the other moderately - after a crash at the intersection of Wards and Sandy Knolls Rds in Rolleston at about 7.30am.

Fire crews worked to free one of the people who was trapped and they have both been transported to hospital.

Meanwhile, a vehicle was left upside down in the middle of a roundabout after a crash in Christchurch.

The one person in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries.