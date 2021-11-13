West Auckland 'unexplained' death: Police making inquiries after body found at Swanson property

A person has been found dead this morning at a residential address in the West Auckland suburb of Swanson.
Police are making inquiries after the person was found in a property on Candia Rd.
The death is being treated as unexplained after police were called to the property around 10.30am.
Candia Rd residents could expect to see a continued police presence in the area as a scene examination was carried out, police said in a statement.
A post mortem will also be carried out.
Police say any update on the death is unlikely to be available until that has been completed.