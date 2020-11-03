West Auckland schools in lockdown, armed police responding

Kelston Girls College is among three West Auckland schools in lockdown this afternoon due to a police incident. Photo / Google

Three schools are in lockdown as armed police search for a person in West Auckland, with parents warned not to enter the school grounds.

Police are responding to an emergency incident at Kelston and say officers are "carrying firearms as a precaution".

Kelston Boys High School, Kelston Girls College and St Leonards Rd School all went into lockdown shortly after 2pm, police said.

"We've got a report of concerns for a person's well-being, and we are in the area at the moment making enquiries to try and locate this person," a police spokesman said.

"Due to the three schools being in the nearby area, police advised them to go into lockdown, the spokesman said.

A short video clip posted on Facebook appears to show an armed police officer walking on Archibald Rd.

Kelston Boys High School confirmed it was in lockdown but said it was unable to say anything more at the moment.

The school's evacuation announcement could be heard in the background of the call.

Kelston Girls College could not be immediately reached. But principal Adeline Blair told Stuff the school had been placed into lockdown about 2.30pm as a "precaution".

She would not comment on why.

St Leonards Rd School confirmed it was still in lockdown but was unable to provide further information.

A post on the school's website reads: "All students are safe and accounted for. We are remaining in lockdown until further notice."

Earlier, the school said: "St Leonards Road School has gone into lockdown as advised by police. We will continue to provide updates on our website as often as possible. Please do not come to the school or phone the school as you will not be attended to and this may cause disruption to the management of this incident and could potentially place yourselves and/or our staff and student's safety at risk. We will update this website when lockdown has been completed. Thank you."

The incident comes a day after Massey's Lincoln Heights Schools went into lockdown after a firearms incident.

