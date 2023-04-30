Wild weather batters the North Island, principal speaks out after thieves strike three times and crowds descend on London for the King’s upcoming coronation in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The family of a schoolgirl who was assaulted for hours in a West Auckland park are enduring an agonising wait for progress on the police inquiry into the attack while the suspect remains at large.

A 15-year-old girl was bundled out of her Sunnyvale home on April 19 at knifepoint by an intruder who chased her through suburban streets before recapturing and attacking her in a reserve.

The hours-long attack had left the teenager and her family shaken and traumatised.

The Oratia Stream Path in Sunnyvale where a teenage girl was subject to an hours-long attack on Wednesday. Photo / Alex Burton

The girl’s mum told the Herald this morning that the wait for any progress in the case was “overwhelming”.

“The officers are sifting through CCTV footage. We are waiting for the toxicology reports.

“We just need to trust the police. They are doing their jobs. We get updates as soon as they know anything, they always check in.”

The mother said her daughter was doing the best she could, “taking every day as it comes”.

Speaking of the intruder and any concerns she had, the mum said she was sure he would get caught sooner or later.

“I think he is more afraid than us because he is hiding. He is the one who is afraid.”

Police have previously made appeals to the public for any information that may help in finding the culprit and said staff are combing through CCTV footage or the area and had examined the reserve and the girl’s home for evidence.

Police have been repeatedly approached by the Herald for an update on the investigation.

The family had earlier described the man as clad in black, wearing leather gloves and having a black mask on.

They said they believed he had been casing their home and that he would strike again.

The intersection of Parma Place and Chislehurst Street in Auckland's Sunnyvale where police are investigating the serious assault of a teenage girl. Photo / Alex Burton

The mum had said her traumatised daughter told her the attacker repeatedly threatened her life and she was held captive at a creek in a nearby reserve for up to seven hours.

“She told God, ‘I’m ready to be with you’.

“I am beyond amazed at how strong she was.”

The mum said that during the abduction, her daughter was made to take a pill and smoke an illegal substance before being violently flung to the ground and indecently assaulted.

The incident had left everyone in the neighbourhood anxious, with some gearing up security measures on their properties.

A concerned mum of four who lives in the area told the Herald she was sickened by what had happened to the teenage girl in her neighbourhood.

The Chislehurst St resident said she had been spoken to by the police and was planning to pump up her house’s camera system.

“I have deadbolt-locked all doors of my house all day long. Two of my kids go to a local school and one attends kindergarten.”

Police investigating the section of creek and walkway in West Auckland's Sunnyvale where Wednesday's attack took place. Photo / Supplied / Joshua Young

The brutal attack had impacted her entire family and the wider community, she said.

“We are concerned for our safety.

“This horrible excuse of a human being is still walking the streets and is likely a neighbour.

“The feeling is heavy. As a mother and as a woman, I cannot begin to express my sadness for this poor girl and her family.

“Our community is fearful for their children and their families. This is a heartless, cold and horrific act. We can only hope this person is found soon.”

Another resident said the news of the horrible assault on a young girl in his neighbourhood was very concerning.

“We have a CCTV set and hand weapon ready.”

The intruder is still being hunted by the police.

A forensic examination had taken place at the scene.

Waitākere councillor Shane Henderson had said the lack of information surrounding the attack was increasing community fears.

Police had been looking at CCTV footage and had examined the reserve and the girl’s home.

Waitematā CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said their focus was on piecing together the circumstances.

“A key part of this is examining CCTV footage in the area.

“Our staff have already visited a number of addresses and begun analysing footage as part of an extensive CCTV phase.”

Officers would remain in the area over the weekend to conduct area canvassing, Goldie said.

“Residents who have not yet spoken to police, and have CCTV footage, are asked to contact police so we can follow up with them.

“Police are particularly interested in speaking with residents around the areas of Parma Place, Chislehurst St, Newham Place and Bloom Cres.”

Information can be provided through the police 105 phone service or by going online and using ‘Update report’. Please reference file number 230419/4024.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively, contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.







