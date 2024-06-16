Tom Phillips and his three children Jayda, Maverick and Ember were reported missing from Marokopa by family on 18 January 2022.

Tom Phillips and his three children Jayda, Maverick and Ember were reported missing from Marokopa by family on 18 January 2022.

Last week police announced an $80,000 reward in an attempt to finally find missing Marokopa man Tom Phillips - who took his three children in December 2021 and has been evading authorities ever since.

The incentive prompted more than 70 tips to police across three days including “several credible reports”.

So how does this reward work? What will police pay out for? Will the full $80,000 be paid? And can Phillips himself come forward and claim the cash?

Senior crime and justice journalist Anna Leask reports.

Jayda Phillips, Ember Phillips and Maverick Callum-Phillips. The three children and their father Tom Phillips have been missing since December 2021. Photo / NZ Police

Tom Phillips’ three children Jayda, 10, Maverick, 9 and Ember, 8, haven’t been seen since December 2021.

There have been sightings of Phillips himself in the Waikato area - Bunnings in Hamilton to purchase camping equipment and in Kāwhia where he allegedly had an “altercation” with another person.

But the three Phillips children have not been sighted at all. Although suspicions are rife that people are helping the family and have not only seen the trio but know exactly where they are.

Police believe the family are in Western Waikato within Marokopa or the surrounding areas - and may have help from people in the community.

Phillips does not have legal custody of Jayda, Maverick or Ember and a warrant is out for his arrest.

He is also facing a raft of other charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Last week police began a new phase of their investigation, deploying officers to Marokopa to canvas people and places.

Tom Phillips. Photo / Supplied

“Police have concerns for the welfare of the children who have been living in isolation for the past two-and-a-half years, with no connection to others and without formal education and health care,” said acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders.

“We are committed to finding these children and we’re willing to take the step of offering a reward if it will prove the tipping point to help people put the children’s welfare first.”

When do police offer a reward and who decides on the amount?

Police policy allows rewards to be offered only after “all practical leads have been exhausted and an investigation stalls” and only if a case meets “certain criteria”.

A reward can be offered at any stage of an investigation.

“In the interest of public satisfaction and safety, victim focus and offender apprehension, police have a responsibility to explore all options and avenues in reducing and resolving crimes,” the policy states.

Regardless of whether a reward is posted, police staff are expected to “remain diligent and victim-focused in achieving incident resolution”.

Rewards range in price - and those relating to murder and cold cases have generally moved from $50,000 to $100,000 to reflect inflation and the current cost of living.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

Where does the reward money come from?

Funding the reward is the responsibility of the particular police district - and must be sourced from existing budgets.

Police may work with external agencies or individuals to offer a reward.

What information could get you this reward?

You must provide credible and material information or evidence that leads directly to the location and safe return of Jayda, Maverick and Ember Phillips.

What if you’ve been helping Tom Phillips?

You may avoid getting in any legal trouble. Police have assured they will consider granting immunity against prosecution for anyone who has committed an offence in helping Phillips hide.

If you have been helping or supporting him to evade police it is a crime and you could be charged and put before the courts.

However, if you provide information or evidence that leads to the location and safe return of the children - you may avoid prosecution in return.

Will you get the full $80,000?

It’s possible. Any information that directly leads to the children being found will be considered. Commissioner Andrew Coster would assess the information and how helpful it was to police, and make a final decision on how much of the reward is paid out.

If more than one person comes forward with specific information that leads to Jayda, Maverick and Ember coming home safely - Coster will consider how much each informant gets of the total reward pool.

Can Tom Phillips himself claim the reward money?

He can certainly try, and he may even be successful. In the past other offenders directly involved in crimes have been apportioned all or part of the reward offered.

Police are looking for Tom Phillips after the wanted man and one of his children were captured on CCTV smashing the window of a business in Piopio. Photo / NZ Police

Murders, missing people, medals theft - NZ’s biggest rewards

Two historic crimes show that offering a cash incentive for information does work.

In 2008 the largest reward in New Zealand history was offered for information leading to the return of 96 war medals stolen from the Waiouru Army Museum.

$75,000 reward offered for information of the murder case of Kayo Matsuzawa in 1998.

The reward was put up 46 days after thieves smashed their way into the museum at night and plundered the Valour Alcove where the medals - won by some of the country’s greatest war heroes - were displayed.

British billionaire and medals collector Lord Michael Ashcroft had earlier contacted police offering to contribute $200,000 to a reward. A further $100,000 was donated by Nelson businessman Tom Sturgess.

Kirsty Bentley. Photo / Supplied

The medals were recovered in February 2008 after an Auckland lawyer representing the thieves - James Kapa and Ronald van Wakeren - brokered their return.

The offenders received $100,000 each from the reward pot. Van Wakeren returned his share, but Kapa did not.

The Crown attempted to claw back the money from Kapa but the Supreme Court ruled he could keep it.

In 1995 Angela Blackmoore, a 21-year-old mum who was 10 weeks’ pregnant, was stabbed 39 times in her Christchurch home.

Her partner, Laurie Anderson, discovered her body when he returned home after work at 11.20pm that night.

Laurie Anderson holds a photo of him with partner Angela Blackmoore who was murdered in 1995 just a week after the photo was taken. Photo / Kurt Bayer

In May 2019 police announced a $100,000 reward and announced three arrests months later.

Jeremy Powell admitted murdering Blackmoore, saying he carried out the killing for David Hawken, 50, to help free up a property deal, after being offered $10,000.

He said his partner at the time - Rebecca Wright-Meldrum - accompanied him to Blackmoore’s home and she used her friendship with the pregnant woman to gain entry.

Hawke and Wright-Meldrum were found guilty by a jury after a trial in the High Court at Christchurch.

According to Stuff, a secret informant was paid about half of the reward money.

Unclaimed - rewards offered but cases remain unsolved

Kirsty Bentley murder near Ashburton - $100,000 offered in 2022

Amber-Lee Cruickshank disappearance at Kingston - $100,000 offered in 2021

Jessica Boyce homicide in Blenheim - $100,000 offered in 2024

Katrina Jeffries murder in Auckland - $50,000 offered in 2007 and $100,000 offered in 2019

Jordan Voudouris murder in Paeora - $50,000 offered in 2013

Kayo Matsuzawa murder in Auckland - $75,000 offered in 1998

Joanne Chatfield disappearance in Auckland - $50,000 offered in 2007

Margaret Kaye Stewart disappearance, $50,000 in 2007

Sara Niethe disappearance and death - $20,000 offered in 2003.

Sara Niethe.

Cold cases - can you help?

If you have any information about any of the cold cases referenced in this story contact your local police - or call non-emergency number 105 to get in touch with investigators.





