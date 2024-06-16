Bushy Park Tarapuruhi received a freshwater grant last year. Photo / Bevan Conley

Community groups with a focus on freshwater quality are invited to apply for Horizons Regional Council’s Regional Freshwater Community Grants.

Community groups with projects that encourage engagement with freshwater, education around water quality issues, or projects which involve interventions to improve water quality can apply for the fund which has $200,000 available for the new financial year.

Horizons chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said improving freshwater quality was one of Horizons’ priority areas.

“Our vision for this grant is to enable community groups to deliver projects which encourage education, engagement and innovation in freshwater quality. Being able to provide financial aid via a contestable fund targeted at community groups is a great way to empower people to get their projects off the ground.”

Last year the fund was expanded to accept applications from across the region, Horizons councillor Wiremu Te Awe Awe said.

“When working with communities, we often hear a range of ideas from people who are working with and around our waterways. However, funding is a frequent roadblock which often halts progress.

“We’re committed to understanding and embracing our communities’ shared knowledge and experiences of freshwater, including mātauranga Māori to enable us to look after our freshwater better.”

Last year’s successful applicants were Tarapuruhi Bushy Park Trust, Whanganui; Mana Ariki Marae Trust, Taumarunui; Mangatapu Farm, Sanson; Environment Network Manawatū, Palmerston North; Te Roopu Taiao o Ngati Whakatere Trust, Shannon; and Koopuutara Trust, Foxton.

The Mangatapu Farm project, near Sanson, used their funding to re-establish a native-based ecosystem around the Mingaroa Stream that feeds into the Rangitīkei River.

With their funding, Bushy Park Tarapuruhi sought to enhance the practical experience of freshwater biodiversity and water quality education via new educational resources and signage in co-ordination with Ngaa Rauru.

Mana Ariki Marae, a 40-hectare marae near Taumarunui, is the largest marae in Aotearoa.

The marae trust sought funding for about 140m of riparian restoration including removal of willows and enhancing in-stream habitat for kōura through the placement of rocks and logs. Signage telling the story of the kōura and their significance in the stream was also funded.

Environment Network Manawatū applied for funding to help current and new community partners set up kaitiaki events to clean up local streams and adjoining parks and reserves while educating people about the impact litter in these spaces has on waterways.

Te Roopu Taiao o Ngati Whakatere Trust received funding for about 1500 plants at Te Maire Lagoon near Shannon. The community-led Te Maire Lagoon Restoration Project is an ongoing project to restore the health of the wetland for environmental and cultural reasons with the intention of the wetland becoming a site for research and education.

Koopuutara Trust in Foxton used their funding to complete fencing around Lake Koopuutara and surrounding wetlands, as well as further planting. This project is helping restore mana to mana whenua while protecting their whenua and roto.

Applications for the grants close at 5pm on Friday, July 19. Successful applicants will be notified by the end of August. To be eligible for funding, projects must be completed by June 30, 2025.

For more information and to apply, visit Horizons’ website https://www.horizons.govt.nz/about-our-region-and-council/grants-and-sponsorship/freshwater-community-grant.