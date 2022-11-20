Armed police respond to reports of gunshots heard at Main Rd, Huapai. Photo / Michael Craig

An Auckland primary school and early childhood education centre are in lockdown as emergency services respond to reports of gunshots.

Huapai School and Kindy Kids Huapai in West Auckland are currently in lockdown.

Police were called to an address on Main Road, Huapai following a reported firearms incident at a residential address.

Police said they received reports of gunshots at around 10.22am.

Armed police on Trigg Rd, Huapai, in response to reports of gunshots on Main Rd. Photo / Michael Craig

There have been no reports of injuries.

Emergency services are in the area with the police Eagle helicopter flying overhead.

Huapai School said it was advised by the Ministry of Education to go into an emergency lockdown just before 11.30am.





The school asked parents to stay away from the school, and not to phone the school.

In a Facebook post to parents, the school said pupils’ safety was their priority and not to contact children by phone or email.

Huapai School in west Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Kindy Kids Huapai has also been instructed by the Ministry of Education to go into lockdown.

A staff member said an official had contacted the preschool to take this line of action as an emergency incident unfolded in the area.

She couldn’t see any emergency services in the area, but told the Herald all the children were safe.

Jason Armistead witnessed the police response on Main Rd from Huapai Domain. Armed police used a battering ram to get into the house, he said.

Police dog handlers could be seen on neighbouring Trigg Rd.

- More to come