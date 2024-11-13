Earlier this week a woman died at Piha Beach, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“They’ve then identified the patient as unconscious, not breathing - and started CPR.”

Hendrick said they started CPR at the south end of Piha Beach, where there is a kind of blocked bay.

“You can walk around at low tide, but it’s blocked at high tide. They’ve started resuscitation [there]... then needed to remove the patient away from the area because it became dangerous.”

Other emergency personnel, including Hato Hone St John paramedics, Fire and Emergency staff, the Piha Search and Rescue squad and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were also called.

“They’ve done resuscitation for over 30 minutes. They’ve stopped CPR once the helicopter arrived and identified the patient as deceased.”

‘If in doubt, stay out’

Hendrick said he did not know whether the woman had been at the beach with family or friends, or on her own, at the time of the incident. At least some of her family members were at the beach when the helicopter arrived, he said.

Lifeguards on patrol at Piha Beach. Photo / Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Hendrick praised the lifeguards involved; saying they had done everything right and provided very good emergency medical care.

“But sadly, the patient has died.

“For any lifeguards involved in a rescue such as this, it is difficult,” he said, acknowledging the emotional impact on rescuers.

“But I think there is some closure to be able to get the patient. There’s some closure in that the lifeguards did everything they could.

“Despite the outcome, all the best things were done and I think that provides some closure.”

Hendrick encouraged the public to check the Safe Swim website for when Piha - and other beaches, particularly those on the West Coast - would have lifeguards on patrol. People can check for respective lifeguard hours there.

“If in doubt, stay out.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.