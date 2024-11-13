Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

West Auckland Piha Beach lifeguards praised for attempt to save drowning victim

Vaimoana Mase
By
Pasifika Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Earlier this week a woman died at Piha Beach, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Earlier this week a woman died at Piha Beach, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Off-duty surf lifeguards spent more than half an hour desperately trying to save the life of a woman at a notorious West Auckland beach.

Their efforts would be in vain, however, after the young woman was pronounced dead at the scene, at Piha Beach, yesterday afternoon. Police are yet to release the victim’s name or age.

Despite the outcome, a group of off-duty local Surf Life Saving NZ lifeguards are being praised for their quick actions and brave attempts to get to the woman - who had been caught in a rip - about 3.30pm.

On-scene duty officer and lifeguard, Jimmy Hendrick, said a group of local lifeguards were at the surf club in their spare time when they spotted a person struggling in the water at the south end of Piha.

“They’ve then responded with the appropriate equipment. They’ve rescued the patient out of the water, called Surf Life Saving via the radio to get more assistance, which activated all the emergency services.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Earlier this week a woman died at Piha Beach, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham
Earlier this week a woman died at Piha Beach, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“They’ve then identified the patient as unconscious, not breathing - and started CPR.”

Hendrick said they started CPR at the south end of Piha Beach, where there is a kind of blocked bay.

“You can walk around at low tide, but it’s blocked at high tide. They’ve started resuscitation [there]... then needed to remove the patient away from the area because it became dangerous.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Other emergency personnel, including Hato Hone St John paramedics, Fire and Emergency staff, the Piha Search and Rescue squad and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were also called.

“They’ve done resuscitation for over 30 minutes. They’ve stopped CPR once the helicopter arrived and identified the patient as deceased.”

‘If in doubt, stay out’

Hendrick said he did not know whether the woman had been at the beach with family or friends, or on her own, at the time of the incident. At least some of her family members were at the beach when the helicopter arrived, he said.

Lifeguards on patrol at Piha Beach. Photo / Surf Life Saving New Zealand
Lifeguards on patrol at Piha Beach. Photo / Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Hendrick praised the lifeguards involved; saying they had done everything right and provided very good emergency medical care.

“But sadly, the patient has died.

“For any lifeguards involved in a rescue such as this, it is difficult,” he said, acknowledging the emotional impact on rescuers.

“But I think there is some closure to be able to get the patient. There’s some closure in that the lifeguards did everything they could.

“Despite the outcome, all the best things were done and I think that provides some closure.”

Hendrick encouraged the public to check the Safe Swim website for when Piha - and other beaches, particularly those on the West Coast - would have lifeguards on patrol. People can check for respective lifeguard hours there.

“If in doubt, stay out.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand