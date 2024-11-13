Despite the outcome, a group of off-duty local Surf Life Saving NZ lifeguards are being praised for their quick actions and brave attempts to get to the woman - who had been caught in a rip - about 3.30pm.
On-scene duty officer and lifeguard, Jimmy Hendrick, said a group of local lifeguards were at the surf club in their spare time when they spotted a person struggling in the water at the south end of Piha.
“They’ve then responded with the appropriate equipment. They’ve rescued the patient out of the water, called Surf Life Saving via the radio to get more assistance, which activated all the emergency services.
Other emergency personnel, including Hato Hone St John paramedics, Fire and Emergency staff, the Piha Search and Rescue squad and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were also called.
“They’ve done resuscitation for over 30 minutes. They’ve stopped CPR once the helicopter arrived and identified the patient as deceased.”
‘If in doubt, stay out’
Hendrick said he did not know whether the woman had been at the beach with family or friends, or on her own, at the time of the incident. At least some of her family members were at the beach when the helicopter arrived, he said.
Hendrick praised the lifeguards involved; saying they had done everything right and provided very good emergency medical care.
“But sadly, the patient has died.
“For any lifeguards involved in a rescue such as this, it is difficult,” he said, acknowledging the emotional impact on rescuers.
“But I think there is some closure to be able to get the patient. There’s some closure in that the lifeguards did everything they could.
“Despite the outcome, all the best things were done and I think that provides some closure.”
Hendrick encouraged the public to check the Safe Swim website for when Piha - and other beaches, particularly those on the West Coast - would have lifeguards on patrol. People can check for respective lifeguard hours there.