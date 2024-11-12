A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident Marine Parade South in Piha at 3.36pm.

“One first responders unit, one ambulance, and one helicopter responded.”

Police confirmed in a statement the person had been caught in a rip.

“Medical attention was administered, however, sadly the person died near the scene,” they said.

“Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.”

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

The death comes after another Piha rescue on Monday where young men got into dangerous conditions.

Three people on boogie boards had positioned themselves in a hole in the middle of the beach, a deeper area of the shore bed.

“It’s like a washing machine there. There’s a lot of water moving about but not much current – so people can get stuck there. It’s the most dangerous part of the beach at the moment – it’s really difficult to get out if you get stuck in a hole like that,” said surf lifesaver Sam Johns.

Suddenly a large wave pounded through and swept the men off their boards. One managed to make it to shore while the other two desperately tried to keep their heads above water while they wildly waved for help.

“Their heads were going under with each wave that came through, they were swallowing water, and they were just exhausted,” Johns said.

“By the time we reached them, they were ‘climbing the ladder’ trying to stay buoyant, so we knew they were in serious trouble. It was a pretty gnarly situation.”





All three men had swallowed a lot of water and had low oxygen saturation, with the two rescued men going in and out of consciousness.

The men were transferred to hospital by ambulance with crackly lungs – a potential symptom of aspiration.

It’s prompted Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) to issue a stark reminder as schools and universities break up for summer and people begin heading to the beach in greater numbers.

“People drown at unpatrolled beaches. Don’t overestimate your abilities, and don’t underestimate the conditions. Please swim between the flags at a patrolled beach. If the flags aren’t up, don’t go in,” CEO Steve Fisher warned.



