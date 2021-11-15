Voyager 2021 media awards
West Auckland homicide investigation launched after man found dead in Swanson home

A man, 65, died at a house on Candia Rd, Swanson on Saturday morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Miriam Burrell
A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a West Auckland property over the weekend.

The man, 65, died at a house on Candia Rd, Swanson on Saturday morning around 10.30am.

Police initially said the death was being treated as unexplained, but today confirmed a homicide investigation has been launched.

A man has been arrested in relation to the death. The 31-year-old has been charged with assault and is expected to appear in Waitākere District Court today.

Police said they cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid.

"The victim and male arrested are known to each other," said Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victim's family at this difficult time."

A scene investigation is continuing today.

Anyone with information related to this incident should call Police on 105, quoting file number 211113/5842.

Police carried out a scene examination at the Swanson home over the weekend. Photo / Hayden Woodward
