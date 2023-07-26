A karakia takes place one week on from the Auckland shooting, what police suspect about Yanfei Bao’s disappearance and information of prominent Aucklanders leaked in gun owner data breach. Video / NZ Herald

Police are investigating after a West Auckland house was shot at four times - shattering a window and damaging a fence.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning when residents reported hearing multiple gunshots on Cedar Heights Ave in Massey.

“Police were called at 2.08am and found four discharged shotgun cartridges on the road, a shattered window and damage to a fence,” a police spokesperson said.

The occupants of the house had recently moved in and were unharmed, the spokesperson said.

“A witness stated that they observed a black-coloured Subaru leaving the scene shortly after the shots were heard.”

Inquiries into the incident were underway, and anyone with information which might assist police was asked to contact them via 105 phone service or online using reference file number 230727/2506.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022. She has previously worked at the Gisborne Herald.