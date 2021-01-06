West Auckland crash: Motorist fighting for life after vehicle rolls

A West Auckland road that leads to one of the region's most popular beaches is closed after a vehicle rolled, leaving one person critically injured.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the serious crash on Te Henga Rd, Waitākere.
One person has suffered critical injuries and has been taken to Auckland City Hospital.
Three others in the vehicle escaped with moderate injuries.
Police say the accident happened around 12.40pm, and involved a single vehicle.
A section of Te Henga Rd, near Falls Rd, is now closed and motorists in the area have been advised to expect delays.
A police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will examine the scene.