West Auckland bar attack: Six more men arrested

Police have made further arrests following a serious assault incident at a West Auckland bar on Friday night. Photo / File

Six more men have been arrested following an attack at a West Auckland bar on Friday night.

Two men were injured in the attack, one of whom remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A 38-year-old man was arrested and appeared in the Waitākere District Court on November 9, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and injures with intent to injure.

Following further enquiries by police, six search warrants were carried out today at addresses in Helensville, Glen Eden, Swanson, Parakai and Waimauku.

Six men were arrested and have also been charged in relation to this incident.

They are:

• Two men, aged 26 and 36. They have each been charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assault with intent to injure.

• Four men, aged 25, 30, 35 and 37. They have been charged with injures with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

All six men are expected to appear in the Waitākere District court today.

Enquiries are ongoing and police cannot rule out the possibility of further charges.

A 28-year-old man is fighting for his life after the attack. Surgeons have removed half of his skull to relieve pressure on his brain.

The victim, who the Herald has agreed not to name, works as a roofer and was on a job in the area.