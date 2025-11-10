The alleged offending occurred in July this year. The man was remanded on bail until his next appearance.

The family member of the girl believed parents should know about the alleged offending, and by speaking out, they hoped the community could be informed.

“She is a child, she is a minor, she is the one being taken advantage of.”

The girl’s relative said the school could foster trust with parents if they were transparent.

“I would have wanted to know.”

The revelations follow the Ministry of Education moving to urgently shut down Wesley’s boarding hostels after serious and “harmful” incidents related to student safety. Wesley is appealing the timing of the closure and has launched legal action against the ministry.

Principal Brian Evans told the Herald the alleged sexual conduct did not play a part in the Ministry’s decision to suspend the school’s hostel licence.

The complainant in the kitchen worker’s case was not a boarder, Evans said.

Evans said the student’s family, police and Oranga Tamariki were immediately informed after the school learned of the allegations in August.

After being notified of the claims, the man did not return to work.

He resigned and ended his tenancy at Wesley on August 18, the school said.

Evans told the Herald the school’s first priority was the wellbeing of the student.

“We offered her and her family support, then handed the matter over to police for investigation.

“The family expressed appreciation for the way the situation was handled under our safeguarding protocols... We have not identified any other students affected.”

Evans said the school was informed the staffer had messaged other students online.

“We immediately followed up with those students who confirmed that the staffer had messaged them and they had not engaged with him.

“Police were also made aware that there were other students the staff member had messaged.”

The charge, sexual connection with a young person, carries a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment.

A Wesley College spokesperson said the worker had passed police vetting and reference checks before being employed.

Based on Wesley’s investigation and the police inquiry, the school was satisfied there was no further risk to students, the spokesperson said.

“So sharing the information with other parents was not deemed necessary,” the spokesperson said.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues such as sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.