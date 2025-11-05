Advertisement
Wesley College launches legal action against Ministry of Education after hostel shutdown

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Wesley College, in Pukekohe, was established in 1844 and is New Zealand's oldest registered secondary school. Photo / File

An Auckland school ordered to close its boarding hostels urgently amid student safety concerns is going to court to keep its dorms open until the end of term.

The Ministry of Education has ordered Wesley College - the country’s oldest school - to close its hostels at the end of

