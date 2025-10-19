Today, the school issued a statement announcing the closure of its boarding hostels from the end of this term “for a period sufficient to ensure meaningful and lasting improvements are achieved”.

Wesley College Trust Board chair Jan Tasker said the decision followed “ongoing concerns about student safety and hostel culture”.

“While significant progress has been made in recent years – including improved supervision, safeguarding measures, and upgraded facilities – the Trust Board accepts that further deep, structural change is required.

“Student safety and wellbeing are our highest priority.

“We acknowledge that our hostel provision has not yet met the consistent standard we expect. Closing the hostels is a decisive step that will allow us to reset the culture, systems, and facilities once and for all.”

Tasker said the closure would take effect at the end of term 4, after students had completed NCEA and other end-of-year assessments, in order to minimise disruption to their academic success.

During the closure period, the trust board would undertake a comprehensive review of hostel operations, including culture, staffing, safeguarding and infrastructure.

“The goal is to ensure that when the hostels reopen, they provide a safe, inclusive, and values-based environment.

“Wesley College will work closely with families, staff, and the Methodist Church during this transition, and is committed to supporting boarders with accommodation and pastoral care options.”

School rocked by allegations of violence

The Methodist school, which champions the importance of learning institutions that are “real communities” with a “family feel”, was rocked two years ago by allegations of violence against pupils and the appointment of a limited statutory manager (LSM).

At the time, principal Brian Evans said the school’s trust board welcomed the support “to assist us in our progress towards being an exemplary model of change”.

The Ministry of Education appointed Dr Shane Edwards as statutory manager after concerns emerged about violence and management of the school’s hostels.

The school’s hostel licence was revoked in November 2022 for potential breaches of regulations – understood to relate to the “active supervision of boarders” – but was later reinstated for five of its six hostels.

1News reported allegations of students receiving violence “coverings”, with claims by students that it was normal to be assaulted by older students for making mistakes, with “coverings” occurring almost weekly.

In response to “significant concerns”, ERO said it commissioned a special review of the college and its hostel operations.

“The school board and hostel management of Wesley College have a duty of care to ensure all learners at the school and all boarders in the hostel are physically and emotionally safe.”

In a statement on the school’s website, Evans says, “You always know your son or daughter is capable of great things. At Wesley College, we can take them beyond that to be among the best in the world. In the words of John Wesley, ‘Every child matters’.”

A trust board document relating to “abuse, harassment or neglect of boarders” says any report or suspicion that a boarder is experiencing abuse must be taken seriously.

The document says that, if the principal believes such abuse or neglect has occurred, written notice must be made within 24 hours to the child’s parents, Oranga Tamariki or police.

When the statutory manager was appointed, the Herald asked Evans how many written referrals had been made to police or Oranga Tamariki, whether any students had been suspended or expelled for violence, and what guarantees the school could give parents that students in its care were safe.

He provided a short statement that did not address the questions. It said ERO launched its special review after the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care and media coverage.

“ERO and the Ministry of Education [MOE] continue to work closely with the school.

“We welcome this support as we feel it will assist us in our progress towards being an exemplary model of change.”

Ministry of Education North leader Isabel Evans said the statutory manager could advise the board on the health and safety of staff and students, and help the school return to self-management once recommendations had been met.

She confirmed the ministry had received one complaint about bullying, which was forwarded to Wesley College for investigation.

In October 2022, the Methodist Church told the royal commission it wanted to apologise unreservedly to historic abuse victims.

It acknowledged people who had suffered abuse in former children’s homes and other schools overseen by the Methodists.

The church admitted some children were horribly abused and neglected, and said 20 redress claims were being resolved.

Lane Nichols is Auckland desk editor for the New Zealand Herald with more than 20 years’ experience in the industry.