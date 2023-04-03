Statutory manager appointed at Auckland’s Wesley College amid allegations of violence

Wesley College was established in 1844 and is New Zealand's oldest registered secondary school. Photo / Shannon Haunui-Thompson, RNZ

Wesley College was established in 1844 and is New Zealand's oldest registered secondary school. Photo / Shannon Haunui-Thompson, RNZ

The Ministry of Education has appointed a statutory manager at Auckland’s Wesley College following concerns about violence and management of the school’s hostels.

1News reported that Shane Edwards had been appointed as limited statutory manager to help manage the board, including its “functions, powers, and duties in curriculum management and policies and procedures”.

It follows allegations of bullying, violence and abuse at the special character Methodist college, one of the country’s oldest secondary schools.

The Herald has sought comment from the ministry and Wesley College.

1News said allegations had emerged of students receiving “coverings”, where they were made to cover their faces before being punched, kicked and slapped by older students.

There were claims that it was normal to be assaulted by older students for making mistakes, with coverings occurring almost weekly.

1News said a special review into the school was commissioned recently by the Education Review Office which had been working with the school since March last year.

It’s also claimed that the ministry revoked the schools hostel licence in December in order to address “a number of concerns”, including potential breaches of the Education (Hostels) Regulations 2005.

It’s alleged there was a lack of appropriate overnight supervision at the hostels.

However, following a re-inspection in January this year, the ministry was “satisfied” the school had met its licencing requirements to operate five of its six hostels.

Last year, the Methodist Church acknowledged survivors of historical abuse at Wesley College saying it recognised the pain and suffering.

The church told the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care inquiry in October that it wanted to apologise unreservedly to abuse victims.

It also acknowledged people who had suffered abuse in former children’s homes and other schools overseen by the Methodist Church.

Through lawyer Maria Dew KC, the church said some children were horribly abused and neglected.

Twenty out of 28-redress claims received by the church have or were in the process of being resolved, it said.

More to come.