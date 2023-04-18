Wesley College, near Auckland, was established in 1844 and is New Zealand's oldest registered secondary school. Photo / Shannon Haunui-Thompson, RNZ

Wesley College, near Auckland, was established in 1844 and is New Zealand's oldest registered secondary school. Photo / Shannon Haunui-Thompson, RNZ

Child welfare agency Oranga Tamariki is working alongside police to investigate a “report of concern” relating to embattled Wesley College.

And police have confirmed they were notified of several incidents at the school in recent years, including assault, trespassing and bullying, which resulted in police action or were dealt with internally at the school.

The revelations follow the appointment of a statutory manager at the Pukekohe Methodist college earlier this month following reports of violence and bullying in hostels, and “significant concerns” from the Education Review Office (ERO) around the physical and emotional safety of students.

The school’s hostel licence was revoked in November for potential breaches of regulations – understood to relate to the “active supervision of boarders” – but had since been reinstated for five of its six hostels.

1News reported allegations of students receiving regular “coverings”, in which they were made to cover their faces before being punched, kicked and slapped by older students for making mistakes.

ERO has commissioned a special review of the college and its hostel operations, and says it will make recommendations to the ministry about the next steps.

The Herald reported that a Wesley College trust board document stipulates that if the principal believes abuse or neglect has occurred, written notice must be made within 24 hours to the child’s parents, Oranga Tamariki or police.

Oranga Tamariki regional manager for South Auckland, Tim Baldwin, confirmed the agency had received a report of concern relating to the school.

“Oranga Tamariki is working alongside police to investigate the allegation and is working with the school and Ministry of Education to support students and staff.”

Baldwin would not elaborate on the nature of the report, when it was received or who made the notification, referring questions to the ministry as the lead agency.

A police spokesman said police had been notified of a “small number of matters” regarding Wesley College in the last five years, by both the school and victims’ families.

Police would not comment in detail on the notifications to protect people’s privacy, but said the matters ranged from “varying degrees of assault, trespass, and bullying”.

“These have been dealt with in an appropriate matter in the circumstances, either through police action or internal processes within the school.”

Ministry northern leader Isabel Evans said she could not comment due to privacy reasons.

“We are working towards providing further wellbeing support for students.”

Asked whether the ministry maintained confidence in the school’s leadership and what assurances it could give parents about student safety, she said that while most schools operated successfully, “a small number develop areas of concern that they cannot resolve without outside help, as in this case”.

“The appointment of a limited statutory manager means the school is now supported with the appropriate expertise to enable positive change. We monitor all school interventions closely, as we will be doing with Wesley College.

“All students and staff deserve to feel safe at school. We encourage and support parents and schools to work together to make sure incidents of bullying are quickly, safely and effectively addressed to minimise the impact on the wellbeing and learning of the children or young people involved.”

The Herald put questions to Wesley College principal Dr Brian Evans about the nature of the Oranga Tamariki report and police notifications, whether students had been injured, and what action the school and police had taken in each case.

Evans referred questions to statutory manager Dr Shane Edwards, who said in a statement: “I have inquired and been advised that the school is unaware of an Oranga Tamariki investigation. The school will co-operate with any needs they may have. The school has had a small number of police inquiries over the last five years on some matters. When approached, the school co-operates fully.”

Evans earlier said the school welcomed the support from ERO and the ministry “to assist us in our progress towards being an exemplary model of change”.