1 May, 2022 04:53 AM 2 minutes to read

Transmission Gully. Photo / Mark Tantrum

Transmission Gully has had what is thought to be its first serious motor vehicle accident.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to a crash on State Highway 1 in Transmission Gully, Wellington, shortly after 2pm today.

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle with initial indications suggesting one person had been injured.

The northbound lane was closed while emergency services attended.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road was cleared and open by 3.15pm.

Transmission Gully is a $1.25 billion, 27 kilometre stretch of motorway out of Wellington that was bogged down with delays, construction defects, and budget blowouts.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern officially opened the four-lane motorway in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 30.

In a speech to the waiting crowd, she said it was no secret that a road connecting Wellington to the lower North Island through Transmission Gully has been talked about for many decades.

She said it was first mentioned in the Evening Post newspaper in 1919.

Admitting it was not without its challenges, Ardern said Transmission Gully is " a testament to what can be achieved in spite of a rough start and in spite of a one-in-100-year pandemic."

The road could withstand a one-in-2500-year earthquake, Ardern said.