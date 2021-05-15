Wellington's Terrace Tunnel reopens after three car crash

The crash involved three cars. Photo / NZTA

15 May, 2021 03:58 AM Quick Read

The crash involved three cars. Photo / NZTA

Earlier this afternoon a crash closed a busy tunnel in Wellington's CBD.

The Terrace Tunnel was closed in both directions after a crash involving three vehicles.

SH1 TERRACE TUNNEL - CRASH - 2:15PM

The tunnel is now CLOSED to both directions, due to a crash. Please avoid the Terrace Tunnel and consider using alternate routes. ^AP pic.twitter.com/uozn2WK2Tw — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) May 15, 2021

Police say one person was in a serious condition.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Saturday just after 2pm.

The tunnel was closed both ways but has now reopened.

NZTA says delays are expected and motorists are being asked to use alternative routes.

"Expect delays as congestion eases when travelling northbound through this area."