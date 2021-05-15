Wellington's Terrace Tunnel reopens after three car crash

Earlier this afternoon a crash closed a busy tunnel in Wellington's CBD.
The Terrace Tunnel was closed in both directions after a crash involving three vehicles.
Police say one person was in a serious condition.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Saturday just after 2pm.
The tunnel was closed both ways but has now reopened.
NZTA says delays are expected and motorists are being asked to use alternative routes.
"Expect delays as congestion eases when travelling northbound through this area."