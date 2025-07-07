A serial thief has avoided adding sexual-offending to her conviction history after kissing a police officer as he loaded her into a patrol car.
Emma-Louise Kiwara, 36, was charged with indecently assaulting the officer, but the charge was later downgraded to common assault.
The incident last December wasduring one of Kiwara’s multiple arrests for burglary and shoplifting offences.
The Lower Hutt woman was sentenced in the Hutt Valley District Court recently on numerous charges, including shoplifting, unlawfully being in buildings, common assault, assault on police, burglary, failing to provide particulars to police and breach of community work.
According to the summaries of fact released to the Herald, on several occasions Kiwara shoplifted from large stores such as the Warehouse and Kmart, taking nearly $1300 worth of goods.
The summaries describe her leaving the stores wearing multiple stolen items and concealing others in bags and suitcases.
On one occasion police noticed her fleeing the Warehouse Levin and gave chase. She was caught in the bathroom of a nearby McDonald’s attempting to destroy the stolen property to conceal it. She had also altered her clothes to try to avoid detection.
On two occasions she broke into early childhood centres, including a daycare and a Taita kindergarten. Police were called to the latter by a contractor after he noticed a handbag on a bench near an open window.