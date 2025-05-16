It was known for most of its life as Westpac Stadium, with the bank holding the naming rights for 20 years until late 2019 when it was announced Sky would take over.
“We’ve enjoyed a fantastic partnership with the Wellington Regional Stadium Trust over the past six years, and it has been a privilege to work together to bring awesome sport and events to New Zealanders at Sky Stadium,” Dureau said.
Sky Stadium CEO Warrick Dent echoed the sentiment, saying they had “enjoyed a fantastic relationship with Sky over the past six years”.
“The sponsorship concludes at the end of this year, before then we look forward to delivering a strong events schedule in the final year of our partnership with Sky.
The company described it as a “challenging” and “difficult” six months.
