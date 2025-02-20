Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: Sky TV financial results - pay-TV operator loses revenue, lowers guidance amid satellite woes and customer backlash

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney.

Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney.

Sky TV says service callouts doubled to more than 500 a day because of reception issues caused by an ageing satellite, and the company’s chairman has today delivered a blunt message to investors and customers about the ongoing issues: “We fell short.”

The pay-TV operator today delivered its half-year financial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider