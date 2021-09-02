Wellington's iconic Frank Kitts Park slide to be removed after young children seriously injured

The slide at Frank Kitts Park. Photo / Wellington City Council

Frank Kitts Park's iconic slide is being removed after several very young children were injured playing on it.

Wellington City Council said in a statement this afternoon the slide was being removed "to err on the side of caution" following a number of "unfortunate" incidents recently.

Earlier this year the Herald reported a 5-year-old broke her leg while playing on the tower slide.

The young girl broke her right tibia requiring a full leg cast from her hip to her toes.

The girl's mother said the small, faded sign that warned people to remove "grippy" soled shoes was not visible to parents from the bottom of the slide.

The slide was made specifically for the site and installed sometime around 1989.

But Wellington City Council play spaces specialist Matthew Beres said the potential risk of further injuries has led to the decision to remove it.

"Unfortunately we've had reports of a few serious injuries to some very young children using the slide, and even with signage in place about the rules of use, we've decided this measure is the only way to ensure there are no more incidents like these."

The council has previously agreed a new playground is needed at Frank Kitts Park anyway.

The $6 million upgrade will begin in January.

Social, cultural and economic committee chairwoman councillor Jill Day said the project would refresh the area with all new equipment appropriate for different ages and abilities, including a new slide.

"A new playground will help create wonderful memories of growing up in Wellington for children now and well into the future.

"The new slide will also be just as big and fun, but it will be a tube shape with a twist in the middle designed to reduce speed."

The large slide is currently closed under Covid-19 alert level 3. It will be removed by contractors on Monday, weather permitting.