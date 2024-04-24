The iconic bucket fountain on Wellington’s Cuba St has become the target of an Anzac day anti-war protest.
The water has been dyed a deep red colour and posters have been stuck around its perimeter.
“Judaism is peace, Zionism is violence”, “No glory in war, No pride in genocide” and “Don’t glorify war” are some of the messages displayed on the posters.
It comes as military veterans joined those still serving and the public at cenotaphs from the Far North to the Deep South this Anzac Day.
Wellington City Council has been approached for comment.
More to come.