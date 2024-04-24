Today marks the 108th Anzac Day. As is tradition a number of dawn services were held around Australia and NZ. Video / NZ Herald / RAAF

The iconic bucket fountain on Wellington’s Cuba St has become the target of an Anzac day anti-war protest.

The water has been dyed a deep red colour and posters have been stuck around its perimeter.

“Judaism is peace, Zionism is violence”, “No glory in war, No pride in genocide” and “Don’t glorify war” are some of the messages displayed on the posters.

Wellington's bucket fountain has been targeted by anti-war protesters on Anzac Day.

It comes as military veterans joined those still serving and the public at cenotaphs from the Far North to the Deep South this Anzac Day.

Wellington City Council has been approached for comment.

Wellington's bucket fountain has been targeted by anti-war protesters on Anzac Day.

More to come.







