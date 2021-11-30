Wellington's annual online advent calendar launches with a new treat daily

The calendar kicks off today. Photo / Getty

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the capital, with Wellington's online advent calendar officially open for business.

The cyber calendar will reveal a new deal every day of December for Wellingtonians keen to celebrate the season, starting off strong with a two-for-one trip to the Zoo.

The calendar has been going strong for 11 years now and 2021 will be no different. It aims to drive business up in the traditionally quieter months of December and January.

Covid has hung a black cloud over Wellington's business, with more people working from home, so it's hoped a few extra treats could sweeten the deal for Wellingtonians.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford spoke to the Herald ahead of Black Friday – usually one of the biggest shopping days of the year – and said Wellington retailers had lower expectations this year.



"In an ordinary year we'd expect today to be when things really ramp up for the Christmas period, but this year will be very different.



"More and more people are working from home after Covid and don't come into the city, both because they're nervous and also online shopping is becoming more popular."

But if you're keen to contribute to the economy in person by scoring some special Christmas deals for you and your whanau – it's as simple as a click a day.

Each panel has its own artwork too, designed by whimsical Wellington artist Mary Guo.

Originally from China, Guo moved to windy Wellington and works in the game and animation industry whilst also creating charming Wellington scenes jam-packed full of cute critters going about their days.