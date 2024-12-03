Their products could also be found in Wellington’s Moore Wilson’s and Auckland’s Farro Fresh.

Alamir’s product range includes hummus, falafel, and pita bread but customers have noticed them missing from supermarket shelves recently. Photo / Alamir Bakery.

In 2021, managing director Ali Dia told the Herald the company was started by his father as an offshoot of his mother’s catering in 1992 and had “grown like crazy” since.

Dia said at the time they had 28 staff and operated two factories in Wellington “one where we produce the pita bread and the other where we produce our falafel bites, hummus and tahini”.

Business was “rough” during the Covid-19 lockdown, with Dia saying they had to lay off two staff members and drop to 60% of production.

“We’re on our way to get back on track, but this is definitely the worst January we’ve had in a long time” Dia said at the time.

The Dia family, photographed in 2021, are behind Wellington-based Lebanese food manufacturer Alamir Bakery. Photo / Supplied

Alamir Bakery did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

It is understood production has halted and customers have noticed Alamir‘s products absent from supermarket shelves in recent weeks.

Liquidator Heath Gair has been approached for comment.

Ali Dia (left) and older brother Abrahim Dia. Photo / Supplied

Another significant Wellington food supplier, Wishbone, was placed in liquidation in August last year.

The Woodward Group which owned Wishbone was established in 1999 in Wellington by William Scarlet and Andrea Gibson-Scarlett.

Wishbone had 17 stores at the time of its liquidation, mostly in Wellington, Auckland, Christchurch, and Dunedin with about 110 staff.

The company’s pre-made meal packs were also sold in Countdown and Foodstuff supermarkets.

In April it was revealed the Woodward Group owed creditors $6.8m.

