Alamir Bakery has been a main supplier of Lebanese food like pita bread, hummus and falafel bites to supermarkets, food stores and restaurants across the country.
The family-run business has been placed in liquidation after 32 years in operation.
In an interview three years ago, the managing director said they employed 28 staff and operated two factories but described the Covid-19 lockdown period as “rough”.
The family-run business supplies “staple Lebanese” products like pita bread, hummus, and falafel to supermarkets and restaurants around New Zealand.
The Companies Register shows Alamir Company Ltd has had liquidator Heath Gair of Palliser Insolvency appointed as of yesterday.
The Miramar-based business supplied a product range of pita bread, hummus, tahini, pita chips, falafel, and baba ghanouj to all major supermarkets, stocked in both Foodstuffs and Woolworths stores nationwide.
