Wellingtonians shaken awake by 4.7 magnitude quake

Most people reported only light shaking from the quake, which hit near Upper Hutt at 5.18am. Image / GeoNet

More than 10,000 people have reported feeling an earthquake that hit near Upper Hutt early this morning.

The 4.7 magnitude quake struck at 5.18am. Its epicentre was 23 kilometres deep and 5km north of the city, according to GeoNet.

People as far north as Auckland and as far south as Christchurch reported feeling the initial shaking but most who felt the quake were in the Wellington region.

GeoNet has classified the quake as moderate, with the majority of people reporting feeling weak to moderate shaking.

A second magnitude 3.3 quake struck five minutes later, with around 5000 people reporting feeling the shaking.

