Sir Peter Jackson (inset) owns the site of Shelly Bay's Chocolate Fish Cafe.
The owners of a popular Wellington cafe forced out of its tenancy to make way for Sir Peter Jackson’s Shelly Bay development say it may not be the end of the road for the eatery.
Penny and John Pennington last week said they were devastated to learn their landlord, Jacksonand his partner Dame Fran Walsh, were ending their cafe’s lease of the popular site after 15 years.
“Despite our requests, we haven’t yet been given the opportunity to speak with Peter and Fran directly, and we are asking for that chance,” a now-deleted social media post by the business said.
Yesterday, the cafe owners publicly apologised to Jackson and Walsh, saying the famous film-makers were not responsible for the decision, and they were wrong to say so.
They said it was instead an operational decision of the cafe’s landlord, Wingnut PM, and apologised unreservedly and sincerely to Jackson and Walsh for claiming it was their decision to end the tenancy.
A resource consent application to Wellington City Council, seen by the Herald, detailed Jackson’s plans for the existing officers’ mess building.
As for the future of the cafe, Pennington hinted at a potential relocation.
“Penny and I love what we do and and we are getting apparently endless amounts of offers and suggestions. We would hope that we can go right through [to the] 31st of January and then make some decisions, if we haven’t already, by then.”