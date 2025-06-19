New development could be on the way for Wellington’s Shelly Bay, with billionaire film-maker Sir Peter Jackson planning to create a museum and exhibition space, as well as residential accommodation in a historic building.
Two years after snapping up the prime seaside land to protect it from being turned intoa major housing development, Jackson and partner Dame Fran Walsh have sought consent to develop part of the site.
A resource consent application to Wellington City Council, seen by the Herald, details Jackson’s plans for the existing officers’ mess building, which it describes as “in a terrible state of disrepair”.
It would involve the building being restored and expanded with “a small addition”.
Scenes for most of Jackson’s movies have been filmed at the seaside location and the wider area provided the backdrop for his 2005 version of King Kong.
The consent documents said the building in its current state “significantly detracts from Shelly Bay and the ‘site and area of significance to Māori’”.
“The officers’ mess building has been unoccupied for at least the last 10 years and has fallen into significant disrepair. The applicant’s preference is to retain and repurpose the building rather than demolish it” the consent document prepared by Peter Coop Consultancy states.
Consultation with mana whenua over the restoration job was under way, the documents said, adding the applicant “will forward any response received”.
It said the work would “enhance the amenity of this part of Shelly Bay, including the area of significance to Māori”.
