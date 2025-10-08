Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington
Updated

Chocolate Fish owners apologise for blaming cafe’s closure on Sir Peter Jackson, Dame Fran Walsh

RNZ
2 mins to read

Sir Peter Jackson owns the site of Shelly Bay's Chocolate Fish Cafe.

Sir Peter Jackson owns the site of Shelly Bay's Chocolate Fish Cafe.

By RNZ

The owners of a popular Wellington cafe are apologising for blaming its closure on film-makers Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh.

Chocolate Fish Cafe owners Penny and John Pennington said last week they were shocked the cafe would be forced to close as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save