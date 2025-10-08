“We are issuing this apology of our own volition.”
The Chocolate Fish Cafe has been operating at Shelly Bay for 15 years.
Jackson, best known for directing The Lord of the Rings films, purchased the historic Submarine Barracks property at Shelly Bay with partner Walsh in 2023.
A Wingnut PM spokesperson previously said they had been in discussions with the Penningtons for the past year about its pending closure.
The spokesperson said the owners had been aware the original Submarine Barracks required “substantial remedial work”, including replacing the roof, restoring its historic frontage, interior renovations, applying a new coat of paint to the exterior and temporarily closing the parking area for tar-sealing.
The spokesperson said it had already offered support to the owners by allowing the cafe to remain open over the coming summer period.
The Chocolate Fish Cafe will remain open in Shelly Bay until the end of January next year.
“Between now and then, we and our amazing team look forward to welcoming Wellingtonians and visitors alike to enjoy the legendary Chocolate Fish experience,” the Penningtons said.