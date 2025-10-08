Sir Peter Jackson owns the site of Shelly Bay's Chocolate Fish Cafe.

By RNZ

The owners of a popular Wellington cafe are apologising for blaming its closure on film-makers Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh.

Chocolate Fish Cafe owners Penny and John Pennington said last week they were shocked the cafe would be forced to close as the film-makers, who own the property, were ending its lease as part of a redevelopment plan for Shelly Bay.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Penningtons said Jackson and Walsh were not responsible for the decision, and they were wrong to say so.

“On Tuesday, September 30, we were informed by our landlord, Wingnut PM, that our tenancy at Shelly Bay will end on January 31, 2026. This was unexpected and came as an enormous shock to us.