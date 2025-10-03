Sir Peter Jackson owns the site of Shelly Bay's Chocolate Fish Cafe.
The owners of a popular Wellington cafe say they are devastated after being told their landlord, Sir Peter Jackson, has decided to close the business.
The Chocolate Fish Cafe has been operating in Wellington’s Shelly Bay for 15 years, by owners John and Penny Pennington.
The land was purchased in2023 by billionaire filmmaker Sir Peter Jackson and his partner Dame Fran Walsh.
Pennington told the Herald Jackson and Walsh have invested a lot in the cafe’s building and surrounding area recently and were told the heartbreaking news on Tuesday by a representative of the pair.
“This week, we were given the devastating blow, without warning, by the Head of Business Affairs for Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh, that they have decided to close our beloved cafe for good,” a post on the cafe’s social media explains.
“We don’t want to be forced to close. We don’t want to be shut down.”
Pennington said he understands Jackson wants to further develop the area and wishes to close the cafe to undertake necessary construction on the building, but it is unclear what is planned for the site.
He said it is a “heartbreaking situation“ to be told the cafe would have to close as of 31 January.
In an announcement from the billionaire’s WingNut Group, Jackson revealed his plans for the “landmark new development at Park Rd, Miramar”.
They also hinted at other plans on the Miramar peninsula, saying the vet hospital is one of several long-term development initiatives by the couple to “provide new services and stimulate growth and investment in Wellington”.
