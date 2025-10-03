“We don’t want to be forced to close. We don’t want to be shut down.”

Pennington said he understands Jackson wants to further develop the area and wishes to close the cafe to undertake necessary construction on the building, but it is unclear what is planned for the site.

Sir Peter Jackson. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

He said it is a “heartbreaking situation“ to be told the cafe would have to close as of 31 January.

No alternative venue had been offered for the business by Jackson, Pennington said.

He said the famous couple have been strong supporters of the business over the years, and this news has come as a shock.

The business currently has 28 staff on its books, with Pennington saying they had to make the hard call to inform their staff of the closure this week.

“Despite out requests, we haven’t yet been given the opportunity to speak with Peter and Fran directly, and we are asking for that chance,” the social media post said.

Representatives for Jackson have been contacted for comment.

Jackson and Walsh purchased the prime waterfront real estate in Wellington after a controversial $500 million housing development planned by developer Ian Cassels was scrapped.

In 2023 the couple asked the community to bear with them as they worked to return Shelly Bay to its “natural beauty”.

Pennington said at the time he had gone from thinking his business was on the rocks to something that felt more like winning the Lotto.

Chocolate Fish Cafe owner John Pennington on the earthworks in front of the business at Shelly Bay, Miramar, Wellington in 2023. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Herald revealed earlier this year Jackson was planning to create a museum and exhibition space, as well as residential accommodation in a historic building on the site beside Chocolate Fish.

A resource consent application to Wellington City Council, seen by the Herald, detailed Jackson’s plans for the existing officers’ mess building.

Consent documents show Sir Peter Jackson's plans to restore the historic Shelly Bay building into a museum and gallery with residential units upstairs.

Yesterday, Jackson and Walsh announced some good news for the community, unveiling plans to build a specialist veterinary hospital on Park Rd in Miramar.

In an announcement from the billionaire’s WingNut Group, Jackson revealed his plans for the “landmark new development at Park Rd, Miramar”.

They also hinted at other plans on the Miramar peninsula, saying the vet hospital is one of several long-term development initiatives by the couple to “provide new services and stimulate growth and investment in Wellington”.

Ethan Manera is a Wellington-based journalist covering Wellington issues, local politics and business in the capital. He can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.