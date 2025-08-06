Whanau said she was proud to formalise the partnership between the two cities.

“In light of the genocide in Gaza, this partnership serves as a powerful symbol of solidarity and hope. It is through such relationships that we can promote understanding and work towards a more peaceful future.”

Ramallah Mayor Issa Kassis. Photo / Palestine Monetary Authority.

Wellington City Council first voted to initiate the friendly city relationship in 2023.

The agreement hopes to promote “collaboration and cooperation between Wellington and Ramallah”.

It is a less formal relationship than a sister city, and often represents the first phase of becoming sister cities.

Whanau first met with Kassis over Zoom in April last year where she “passed on the heartbreak” of Wellingtonians and discussed “the enormous turmoil and anguish Palestinians are experiencing”.

The mayor has been an outspoken supporter of Palestine during her term, attending a number of protests and marches calling for a ceasefire.

Ramallah, an ancient settlement, was previously administered as part of the British mandate of Palestine. It was taken by Arab forces in the 1948 Arab Israeli wars before being annexed by Jordan. It was under Israeli control during the Six-Day War of 1967 before being under the Palestinian Authority’s administration in the 1993 Oslo Accords.

The news of a formal friendly city agreement comes after New Zealand last week signed a joint statement with 14 other countries, expressing a willingness to recognise the State of Palestine as a necessary step towards a two-state solution.

A view of Ramallah. Photo / Moira Russell.

The United Kingdom also recently announced an intention to recognise a Palestinian state before the United Nations General Assembly in September, unless Israel agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters’ office declined to comment on the friendly city agreement when approached by the Herald, saying it was a local government relationship and not an issue involving the Minister or MFAT.

Wellington currently has 13 other international city relationships.

Beijing, China

Çanakkale, Turkey (sister city)

Canberra, Australia

Hania, Greece (sister city)

Hanoi, Vietnam

Harrogate, England

Sakai, Japan (sister city)

Seoul, South Korea (sister city)

Sydney, Australia (sister city)

Taipei, Taiwan

Tianjin, China

Xiamen, China (sister city)

Zhejiang Province, China

Ethan Manera is a New Zealand Herald journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 as a broadcast journalist with Newstalk ZB and is interested in local issues, politics, and property in the capital. He can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.