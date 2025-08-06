Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wellington signs friendly city agreement with Palestinian city of Ramallah

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Government plans to pass the Marine and Coastal Area Bill despite Supreme Court ruling and growing concerns over New Zealand's cyber security. Video / Herald NOW

Wellington City has inked a “historic partnership” with the defacto capital of Palestine, signing a friendly city agreement.

Mayor Tory Whanau met with Ramallah Mayor Issa Kassis over video-call today to sign the agreement.

The city of Ramallah, located in the central West Bank, is considered the administrative centre for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save