Wellington City has inked a “historic partnership” with the defacto capital of Palestine, signing a friendly city agreement.
Mayor Tory Whanau met with Ramallah Mayor Issa Kassis over video-call today to sign the agreement.
The city of Ramallah, located in the central West Bank, is considered the administrative centre forthe Palestinian Authority and is home to around 70,000 people.
“At a time of profound hardship for our nation, this gesture of friendship resonates deeply,” Mayor Kassis said.
“It embodies the values of solidarity, dignity, and international cooperation. We look forward to building strong bridges between our communities and working together to advance peace, cultural exchange, and mutual understanding.”
Whanau said she was proud to formalise the partnership between the two cities.
“In light of the genocide in Gaza, this partnership serves as a powerful symbol of solidarity and hope. It is through such relationships that we can promote understanding and work towards a more peaceful future.”
Wellington City Council first voted to initiate the friendly city relationship in 2023.
The agreement hopes to promote “collaboration and cooperation between Wellington and Ramallah”.
It is a less formal relationship than a sister city, and often represents the first phase of becoming sister cities.
Whanau first met with Kassis over Zoom in April last year where she “passed on the heartbreak” of Wellingtonians and discussed “the enormous turmoil and anguish Palestinians are experiencing”.
The mayor has been an outspoken supporter of Palestine during her term, attending a number of protests and marches calling for a ceasefire.
Ramallah, an ancient settlement, was previously administered as part of the British mandate of Palestine. It was taken by Arab forces in the 1948 Arab Israeli wars before being annexed by Jordan. It was under Israeli control during the Six-Day War of 1967 before being under the Palestinian Authority’s administration in the 1993 Oslo Accords.
The news of a formal friendly city agreement comes after New Zealand last week signed a joint statement with 14 other countries, expressing a willingness to recognise the State of Palestine as a necessary step towards a two-state solution.
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters’ office declined to comment on the friendly city agreement when approached by the Herald, saying it was a local government relationship and not an issue involving the Minister or MFAT.
Wellington currently has 13 other international city relationships.
Beijing, China
Çanakkale, Turkey (sister city)
Canberra, Australia
Hania, Greece (sister city)
Hanoi, Vietnam
Harrogate, England
Sakai, Japan (sister city)
Seoul, South Korea (sister city)
Sydney, Australia (sister city)
Taipei, Taiwan
Tianjin, China
Xiamen, China (sister city)
Zhejiang Province, China
